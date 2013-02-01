NEW YORK Feb 1 Former New York Mayor Ed Koch
once joked that days on which his name did not appear in the
newspaper were days without news.
And so it seemed fitting that Koch's death on Friday at age
88 came on the very day that "Koch," a documentary that traces
his three terms as mayor from 1978 to 1989, opened in two
Manhattan theaters.
Zeitgeist Films, the distributor, said the film got a lot of
attention on Friday, and more than a dozen theaters in the New
York area have expressed interest in screening it.
Koch presided over New York City during a turbulent period
when the city appeared close to bankruptcy and was plagued by
high crime and high rates of homelessness.
With his wry and outspoken style, and his trademark phrase
"How'm I Doin?," Koch was credited with pulling the city up onto
its feet again.
"He would have clearly enjoyed the attention," said Neil
Barsky, the film's director, who spent much of the day doing
media interviews about the former mayor. Barsky said that Koch
had a chance to see the film last summer.
On Friday morning, hours after news broke of Koch's death, a
handful of New Yorkers arrived at the Angelika Film Center in
Manhattan for the first screening of the documentary.
"I was happy to see the movie today. It seemed a sort of
fitting tribute," said Craig Shapiro, a 41-year-old documentary
filmmaker. He said he admired Koch's fearlessness.
"I don't think there are many politicians to have guts like
that today," he said.
Rita Schwartz and Lisa Diaz, who both worked for Koch in
various city agencies, were also at the theater. They said they
had last seen the former mayor in December, when the city's
current mayor, Michael Bloomberg, hosted Koch's 88th birthday
party at Gracie Mansion, the city's executive residence.
A trailer for the documentary was shown at the party.
"He loved it. Are you kidding? Of course he loved it,"
Schwartz said.
"It's about him!" Diaz added.
(Reporting By Edith Honan; Editing by Paul Thomasch and Xavier
Briand)