WASHINGTON Aug 1 Jerome Kohlberg Jr., a founder
of investment firm Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co and a pioneer of
the leveraged buyout, died on Thursday at his home in Martha's
Vineyard, Massachusetts, at age 90, according to The New York
Times.
His son James said the cause was cancer, the Times reported
on Saturday.
Kohlberg began working at investment bank Bear Stearns & Co
in 1955, where he mentored younger colleagues Henry Kravis and
George Roberts. The three formed their own firm, KKR, in 1976.
It is best known for taking over tobacco and food
conglomerate RJR Nabisco, chronicled in the book "Barbarians at
the Gate: the Fall of RJR Nabisco", a deal that heralded an
industry of large, often hostile, corporate takeovers, according
to the Times.
Kohlberg quit KKR in 1987, a year before that deal was
completed, and moved away from large-scale leveraged buyouts
toward smaller deals reached on friendly terms under a new
entity, Kohlberg & Company, it said.
Kohlberg was born on July 10, 1925, and grew up in New
Rochelle, New York. He attended Swarthmore College in
Pennsylvania and served in the U.S. Navy before graduating from
Harvard Business School and Columbia Law School, according to a
biography on his company's website.
