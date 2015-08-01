(Adds confirmation of cause of death in paragraph 2)
WASHINGTON Aug 1 Jerome Kohlberg Jr., a founder
of investment firm Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co and a pioneer of
the leveraged buyout, died on Thursday at his home in Martha's
Vineyard, Massachusetts, aged 90.
Kohlberg's death was confirmed by his former partners at KKR
on Saturday. His son James said the cause of death was cancer.
Kohlberg began working at investment bank Bear Stearns & Co
in 1955, where he mentored younger colleagues Henry Kravis and
George Roberts. The three formed their own firm, KKR, in 1976.
It is best known for taking over tobacco and food
conglomerate RJR Nabisco, chronicled in the book "Barbarians at
the Gate: the Fall of RJR Nabisco", a deal that heralded an
industry of large, often hostile, corporate takeovers.
Kohlberg quit KKR in 1987, a year before that deal was
completed, and moved away from large-scale leveraged buyouts
toward smaller deals reached on friendly terms under a new
entity, Kohlberg & Company.
"Jerry was a man of integrity and moral courage," Roberts
said in a statement to Reuters. "Jerry cared about people and
gave freely of his time and wealth. Henry and I are proud that
our firm's name is Kohlberg Kravis Roberts."
Kravis called Kohlberg "a real visionary, having played an
important role in developing the private equity model in the
1960s" and praised his philanthropic work.
Kohlberg was born on July 10, 1925, and grew up in New
Rochelle, New York. He attended Swarthmore College in
Pennsylvania and served in the U.S. Navy before graduating from
Harvard Business School and Columbia Law School, according to a
biography on his company's website.
(Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis and Doina Chiacu; Editing by Jon
Boyle and Mohammad Zargham)