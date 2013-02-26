(Adds details about Koop's life, survivors, more reaction.)
Feb 25 Former U.S. Surgeon General C. Everett
Koop, whose anti-smoking campaign and outspoken, controversial
positions on abortion, AIDS and drugs, elevated the obscure post
to one of national influence, died at his home in Hanover, New
Hampshire, on Monday. He was 96 years old.
Koop, a pediatric surgeon, served as the leading U.S.
spokesman on public health matters and adviser to President
Ronald Reagan from November 1981 until October 1989. His death
was announced by Dartmouth's Geisel School of Medicine, where he
founded the C. Everett Koop Institute.
"Dr. Koop was not only a pioneering pediatric surgeon but
also one of the most courageous and passionate public health
advocates of the past century," said Dr. Wiley W. Souba, dean of
the Geisel School.
The gray-bearded Koop, known for his bow ties and
suspenders, became one of most recognizable figures in the
Reagan administration.
He took stern and sometimes controversial stands on
abortion, AIDS, fatty foods, drugs and cigarettes, and moved
through the halls of power convinced that he knew what was best
for the nation's health.
Koop enraged the powerful tobacco industry and lawmakers
grateful for the industry's generous campaign funds with his
insistence that smoking kills and should be banned.
Then, in the midst of a heated national debate about how
best to halt the spread of AIDS, Koop blocked the Reagan
administration's plans for extensive testing. To the applause of
gay rights groups, Koop said the disclosure of the test results,
intentional or otherwise, could ruin the careers of those
tested.
He spearheaded the drive to make education about AIDS the
primary means of preventing the disease, writing a brochure
about AIDS that was distributed to millions of American
households. Attired in the authoritative white military dress
uniform of the Public Health Service and its 7,000-member
medical corps he disclosed to the public the glum, often
indelicate, details of the disease and how to avoid it.
He urged men to use condoms - if they were unable to abstain
from sex - to prevent the spread of AIDS, which is transmitted
through semen or blood.
At the time, conservative activist and Koop critic Phyllis
Schlafly blasted Koop and his attempts at educating the public
as "teaching of safe sodomy in public schools." She demanded,
unsuccessfully, that Koop stop preaching about safe sex.
At his confirmation hearings before the Senate, he was
blasted by one feminist leader as "a monster" for his deeply
held position against abortion.
"He saved countless lives through his leadership in
confronting the public health crisis that came to be known as
AIDS and standing up to powerful special interests like the
tobacco companies," U.S. Representative Henry Waxman, a
California Democrat, said on Monday.
Born in Brooklyn, New York, on Oct. 14, 1916, Koop was badly
injured as a child in a skiing accident and in playing football,
which led him to an interest in medicine.
At 16, he entered Dartmouth College in New Hampshire and
later graduated from Cornell Medical School.
Koop was preceded in death by his first wife, Elizabeth, and
by their son David, according to Dartmouth.
He is survived by their children Allen Koop, the Rev. Norman
Koop and Elizabeth Thompson, as well as by his wife, Cora, whom
he married in 2010. He is also survived by eight grandchildren,
according to Dartmouth.
