LOS ANGELES Oct 8 Kardashian reality television
family matriarch Kris Jenner and Olympic gold medal athlete
Bruce Jenner have separated, the couple said in a joint
statement to celebrity outlet E! News on Tuesday.
The couple were married in 1991 and have two teenage
daughters, Kendall and Kylie, who appear on the Kardashian
reality TV programs.
"We are living separately and we are much happier this way,"
the Jenners told E! in a statement.
Kris Jenner's office did not immediately respond to a
message seeking comment.
Kris Jenner, 57, whose Fox TV talk show "Kris" was not
renewed after a six-week trial run in the summer, is the mother
of Kourtney, Kim and Khloe Kardashian, the three sisters who
lead the E! reality series "Keeping Up with the Kardashians,"
and also star in spin-off shows.
Bruce Jenner, 63, won the gold medal in the decathlon at the
1976 Summer Olympics in Montreal.
Kris Jenner was previously married to the late Robert
Kardashian, a defense attorney for O.J. Simpson during the
former football player's sensational 1995 murder trial.
(Reporting by Eric Kelsey; Editing by Piya Sinha-Roy and Bill
Trott)