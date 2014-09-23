LOS ANGELES, Sept 22 Kris Jenner, the matriarch
of the Kardashian reality television family, on Monday filed for
divorce from her husband Bruce Jenner, the gold medal-winning
Olympic decathlete, almost a year after they announced their
separation.
Kris Jenner, 58, cited irreconcilable differences in the
divorce petition, a spokeswoman for the Los Angeles Superior
Court said. The couple announced their separation in October
last year.
Kris Jenner is the star, along with her daughters Kourtney,
Kim and Khloe, of "Keeping up with the Kardashians," a reality
show on U.S. cable network E!. They also star together in
spin-off shows.
The couple married in 1991 and they have two teenage
daughters, Kendall and Kylie, who appear on the Kardashian
reality TV programs.
Bruce Jenner, 64, won the gold medal in the decathlon at the
1976 Summer Olympics in Montreal.
(Reporting by Eric Kelsey; Editing by Piya Sinha-Roy and Ken
Wills)