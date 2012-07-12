Actresses Kristin Chenoweth (2nd R) and Ahna O'Reilly laugh before a presentation of the Naeem Khan Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/Files

Actress Kristin Chenoweth was injured on the New York set of television legal drama "The Good Wife" on Wednesday when a piece of equipment fell on her head, sending her to a hospital, celebrity news website TMZ.com said.

TMZ cited a representative for the New York Fire Department as saying Chenoweth was treated on the scene for "minor injuries" before being taken from the set by paramedics.

A spokeswoman for the award-winning actress and singer was not immediately available for comment or confirmation.

TMZ posted a picture of a woman in a neck brace lying on a stretcher that it said was Chenoweth and reported an unnamed source with the CBS show saying a piece of lighting equipment collapsed in the wind, fell and hit the actress on the head.

Chenoweth, 43, rose to fame on Broadway, winning a Tony Award for "You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown" and originating the role of Glinda in the musical "Wicked." She has also worked in movies and on television shows, and won TV's Emmy Award for her role in the short-lived comedy "Pushing Daisies."

