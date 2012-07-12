Amal and George Clooney welcome boy and girl twins
LOS ANGELES Amal Clooney on Tuesday gave birth to twins, a boy and a girl, the first children for the international human rights lawyer and her movie star spouse.
Actress Kristin Chenoweth was injured on the New York set of television legal drama "The Good Wife" on Wednesday when a piece of equipment fell on her head, sending her to a hospital, celebrity news website TMZ.com said.
TMZ cited a representative for the New York Fire Department as saying Chenoweth was treated on the scene for "minor injuries" before being taken from the set by paramedics.
A spokeswoman for the award-winning actress and singer was not immediately available for comment or confirmation.
TMZ posted a picture of a woman in a neck brace lying on a stretcher that it said was Chenoweth and reported an unnamed source with the CBS show saying a piece of lighting equipment collapsed in the wind, fell and hit the actress on the head.
Chenoweth, 43, rose to fame on Broadway, winning a Tony Award for "You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown" and originating the role of Glinda in the musical "Wicked." She has also worked in movies and on television shows, and won TV's Emmy Award for her role in the short-lived comedy "Pushing Daisies."
(Reporting By Bob Tourtellotte; Editing by Peter Cooney)
LOS ANGELES Amal Clooney on Tuesday gave birth to twins, a boy and a girl, the first children for the international human rights lawyer and her movie star spouse.
LOS ANGELES U.S. pop star Ariana Grande, hardly a household name in Britain before a suicide bomber killed 22 people at her Manchester concert in May, has emerged as a national heroine there following an emotional televised benefit performance.