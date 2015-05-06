NEW YORK May 6 Kristin Chenoweth, star of the
Broadway musical "On the Twentieth Century," will juggle two
roles during the Tony Awards as a co-host and a nervous nominee
for theater's biggest honors but what she wants most is for her
show to win this year.
Chenoweth, 46, won a Tony in 1999 for her role in the
musical "You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown" but has never been in
a Tony-winning show in her nearly 20-year career on Broadway.
"On the Twentieth Century," a madcap 1930s comedy that takes
place on a luxury train traveling from Chicago to New York, has
been nominated for five Tony awards.
They include a nod for best revival of a musical and best
actress for Chenoweth as temperamental Hollywood star Lily
Garland, opposite Peter Gallagher who plays her former love, the
bankrupt producer Oscar Jaffee.
"I've always wanted to be in a show that wins a Tony,"
Chenoweth said during an interview. "I'm going for the gold with
this one."
In the musical, Oscar tries to convince Lily to return to
the stage, and him, to salvage his floundering career.
Chenoweth's powerhouse voice belies her thin, petite frame
as she belts out a range of songs in a role that one critic said
was tailor-made for her talent and skills.
With her role as co-host and nominee announced only a week
ago, Chenoweth is still adjusting to being cited and co-hosting
with actor Alan Cumming. The show will be broadcast live by CBS
from Radio City Music Hall in New York on June 7.
"Well, since the nominations just came out we're kind of,
spit-balling. We're trying to figure out what we want to do,"
she said. "The thing about the Tonys that I love is that it
always celebrates the shows themselves."
The role of Lily holds particular importance for the
actress. Chenoweth's idol, the late Madeline Kahn, originally
played the role when the musical opened on Broadway in 1978.
Kahn died in 1999.
"I hope Madeline Kahn is looking down and is smiling," she
said.
Harold Prince, the director of the original production,
praised the revival, but Gallagher said he gets the most
satisfaction from how fans react.
"The audience every night is the best response because
people are on their feet, regardless of how they start, they are
just smiling and they can't believe how much fun they are
having," he said.
(Editing by Mary Milliken and David Gregorio)