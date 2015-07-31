By Eric M. Johnson
SEATTLE, July 31 A Washington state judge should
dismiss a lawsuit seeking photos from the death scene of Nirvana
frontman Kurt Cobain because public-disclosure laws do not apply
and the journalist who wants them violated legal procedures,
Seattle's attorney will argue on Friday.
Independent journalist Richard Lee has sued the city and its
police department to try to force the release of the pictures
taken by law-enforcement officials after Cobain killed himself
in 1994, a spokesman for Seattle attorney Pete Holmes said.
The photos show his entire body and the damage to his head
from a shotgun blast, according to a declaration filed last week
by Cobain's wife, the musician Courtney Love, seeking to block
the release.
The city will ask Superior Court Judge Theresa Doyle to
dismiss the case on procedural grounds during a hearing later on
Friday, said the spokesman, John Schochet.
Lawyers for the city will say Lee failed to properly serve
them with a copy of his lawsuit, Schochet added, and also that
his request should be denied because the graphic photos are
exempt from public records disclosure laws.
Cobain, who rose to fame in 1991 leading Nirvana and
popularized the grunge rock movement, was 27 when he shot
himself with a shotgun at his Seattle home on April 5, 1994. His
body was not found for three days.
His death returned to the headlines last year when police
said they found rolls of undeveloped film while preparing for
renewed media attention ahead of the 20th anniversary of
Cobain's suicide.
Lee, who could not be reached for comment on Friday, has
produced a public-access television show called "Kurt Cobain Was
Murdered," according to a website cataloging the show.
Schochet said the journalist apparently believes the photos
will prove the rocker did not take his own life.
Love wrote in her declaration that she has never seen the
photos.
"Certainly, public disclosure would reopen all my old
wounds, and cause me and my family permanent, indeed, endless
and needless, pain and suffering, and would be a gross violation
of our privacy interests," Love wrote.
The couple's daughter, Frances Cobain, echoed those
sentiments and wrote separately that the release of the photos
would put her in danger, describing how she has received death
threats and privacy invasions from people obsessed with her late
father.
"Releasing these photographs into the public domain would
encourage more disturbed stalkers and fanatical threats," she
wrote.
(Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle; Editing by Mohammad
Zargham)