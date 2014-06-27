(New throughout, adds details, background, byline)
By Victoria Cavaliere
NEW YORK, June 27 Actor Shia LaBeouf, who
starred in the "Transformer" movies and with Harrison Ford in
"Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull" was
arraigned on Friday on charges of disorderly conduct and
harassment at a Broadway theater.
LaBeouf, 28, did not enter a plea on five charges in the
tiny, packed courtroom at Manhattan's Midtown Community Court.
He was arrested on Thursday evening inside New York's Studio 54,
where police said he disturbed a performance of the musical
"Cabaret," used obscene language and became belligerent when
security guards asked him to leave.
He was charged with two counts of disorderly conduct, one
count of trespass, one count of criminal trespass and harassment
in the second degree.
The hearing was adjourned until July 24 and LaBeouf was
released on his own recognizance. All of the charges are
misdemeanors or violations so the actor would face minimal or no
jail time if convicted.
As a disheveled-looking LaBeouf left the court alone wearing
a bright blue T-shirt, ripped on one shoulder, and baggy pants,
he made no comment to the mob of waiting photographers and
reporters and walked briskly down the street.
The actor's arrest is the latest bizarre behavior from the
former Disney star. Earlier this year he walked out of a press
conference and attended a red carpet premiere at the 64th Berlin
International Film Festival to promote the movie "Nymphomaniac
Volume 1" wearing a brown paper bad saying "I Am Not Famous
Anymore."
In February he also set up an unusual art installation in a
Los Angeles called #IAMSORRY in which visitors were asked to
select a small item from a group of objects on a table and then
escorted into a room where a silent LaBeouf sat wearing the a
similar brown bag on his head.
He also apologized via Twitter to a graphic novelist whose
work he was accused of plagiarizing in his short film "Howard
Cantour.com."
LaBeouf, who was born and raised in California, starred in
the popular Disney Channel series Even Stevens in the late 1990s
and won an a Daytime Emmy for his role.
The actor also starred opposite Michael Douglas in 2010's
"Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps" and as a Depression-era
bootlegger in the 2012 film "Lawless."
(Reporting by Victoria Cavaliere, writing by Patricia Reaney;
Editing Jill Serjeant, Marguerita Choy and David Gregorio)