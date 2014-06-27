(Corrects spelling of name in paragraph 2)
NEW YORK, June 27 Actor Shia LaBeouf, who
starred in the "Transformer" movies and with Harrison Ford in
"Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull" did not
enter a plea on Friday after being charged with disorderly
conduct and harassment.
LaBeouf, 28, was arraigned on five charges in the tiny,
packed courtroom at Manhattan's Midtown Community Court after
being arrested on Thursday evening.
He was charged with two counts of disorderly conduct, one
count of trespass, one count of criminal trespass and harassment
in the second degree.
As the disheveled-looking actor left the court alone wearing
a bright blue T-shirt and baggy pants he was mobbed by waiting
photographers and reporters.
LaBeouf was taken into police custody inside New York's
Studio 54 during a performance of the musical "Cabaret" after
disturbing the performance and using obscene language.
He became belligerent when security guards asked him to
leave, police said. Police were called and he was arrested and
led out of the building.
(Reporting by Victoria Cavaliere, writing by Patricia Reaney;
Editing Jill Serjeant and Marguerita Choy)