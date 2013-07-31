LOS ANGELES, July 31 Lady Gaga had a "huge
breakage" and "giant craters" in her right hip that forced the
pop singer to cancel about two dozen concerts this year and
undergo surgery.
Her tour promoter, Live Nation, said in February
that the "Born This Way" singer was treated for a labral tear in
her right hip.
"My injury was actually a lot worse than just a labral
tear," Lady Gaga told Women's Wear Daily magazine this week. "I
had a broken hip."
Lady Gaga, 27, said her doctor warned that if she had
performed one more dance-filled concert, she may have needed a
hip replacement.
"But when we got all the MRIs finished, before I went to
surgery, there were giant craters, a hole in my hip the size of
a quarter, and the cartilage was just hanging out the other side
of my hip," the Grammy-winning singer said.
"I had a tear on the inside of my joint and a huge
breakage."
In August, the singer will return to the stage at the MTV
Video Music Awards, where she is expected to perform a new
single from her upcoming album.
Lady Gaga is scheduled to release her third studio album,
"ARTPOP," in November. Named the top-earning musician under 30
by Forbes, she earned an estimated $80 million in the past year.