By Jane Ross
LAS VEGAS Oct 15 Pro basketball and reality TV
star Lamar Odom spent a third day hospitalized on Thursday,
reportedly on life support following a series of strokes, after
collapsing at a Nevada house of prostitution where authorities
said he had been using cocaine.
With family and friends at his bedside and fans praying for
his recovery, the estranged husband of Khloe Kardashian was
reported to be comatose and in critical condition after he was
found unresponsive at the Love Ranch brothel on Tuesday.
Celebrity news outlets TMZ.com and "Entertainment Tonight"
reported on Thursday that Odom's kidneys were failing and he has
been placed on dialysis. Other outlets have said he had suffered
several strokes, was breathing with the assistance of a
ventilator and had only a 50-50 chance of recovery.
Brothel staff told authorities Odom had used cocaine and as
many as 10 tablets of a sexual performance-enhancing supplement
during his four-day stay there, the Nye County Sheriff said.
The 6-foot, 10-inch-tall (2 metre) forward has long been
rumored to have struggled with substance abuse, and he was
suspended during the 2000-2001 season for violating the National
Basketball Association's anti-drug policy.
"Entertainment Tonight" said Odom had briefly fluttered open
his eyes on Wednesday night and may have squeezed the hand of
Khloe Kardashian's sister, Kim Kardashian, who was among those
at the hospital.
The Sunrise Hospital & Medical Center in Las Vegas, where
Odom, 35, was being treated, has declined to comment on his
condition, citing patient confidentiality.
Odom's estranged father, Joe Odom, the athlete's two
children from a previous relationship, and his ex-girlfriend
were also photographed entering the hospital.
Odom split with Kardashian, 31, in 2013 after a whirlwind
romance and marriage that was captured on the television show
"Keeping Up with the Kardashians" and its spinoff series "Khloe
& Lamar."
Although the couple signed divorce papers in July, a Los
Angeles Superior Court spokeswoman said the divorce has yet to
be finalized and they remain legally married.
People magazine, citing a source close to the family, said
on Thursday that Khloe Kardashian was given the task of making
medical decisions about Odom's treatment but was "overwhelmed"
by the unexpected responsibility.
"She had been thinking of him as an ex, so to find out that,
'No, you have to do this,' well that's really hard for her," the
magazine quoted the source as saying.
Despite Odom's 14 seasons with the NBA, including two
championships with the Los Angeles Lakers, U.S. media have
largely focused this week on his brief membership in the most
famous family on reality television.
ESPN sportscaster Scott Van Pelt took issue with the
celebrity-skewed coverage, noting Odom's accomplishments as a
multiple NBA champion and beloved teammate.
"I understand not everyone watches sports, but 'Kardashian
reality star?' His name is Lamar Odom, and we knew it, long
before he got married on a TV show we don't watch," Van Pelt
said on his "SportsCenter" show on Wednesday.
Kardashian's mother, Kris Jenner, posted a photo of Odom in
his Lakers uniform on her Instagram account, asking fans to
"please pray for Lamar #ourfighter."
Currently a free agent, Odom last played for the Los Angeles
Clippers during the 2012-2013 season and is no longer attached
to any NBA team.
(Writing and additional reporting by Steve Gorman in Los
Angeles; Additional reporting by Victoria Cavaliere in Los
Angeles and Jill Serjeant in New York; editing by Jeffrey
