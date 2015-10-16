Oct 16 The Kardashian family on Friday paused social media postings across their commercial sites while ex basketball star Lamar Odom - Khloe Kardashian's estranged husband - fights for his life in a Las Vegas hospital.

Khloe, sister Kim and half-sister Kylie Jenner said they had stopped publishing content to their various popular mobile apps and their official websites.

"As a family, we've decided to hold off on publishing content across our apps while we continue to support and pray for Lamar," read a statement on a black background posted on all of their sites.

"Thank you for your kindness and understanding during this difficult time."

The Kardashians are the most famous family on reality television and collectively have tens of millions of followers on Twitter, Instagram and other social media applications, posting pictures and content several times a day.

But Kim and Khloe's Twitter accounts have been silent since the sisters rushed to Odom's bedside this week, along with his other family members.

Neither the Kardashians nor Odom's representatives have given any official updates on the athlete's condition since he collapsed on Tuesday at a brothel in Nevada, where authorities said he had used cocaine and so-called herbal Viagra.

Celebrity media, citing sources close to the family or at the hospital, have said Odom, 35, is on life support, has suffered a series of strokes and his kidneys and other organs are failing. TMZ.com said he has a 50/50 chance of survival.

Odom's courtship and four year marriage to Khloe Kardashian was featured on reality TV show "Keeping up With the Kardashians" and its spin-off "Khloe and Lamar." Although the couple signed divorce papers in July, the divorce has not yet been finalized by a judge and they are still legally married.

Cable channel E! says it is not filming for the reality show in Las Vegas but has not said how it plans to handle Odom's situation when the show resumes broadcasts next month.

Odom's two teenage children from a previous relationship issued a statement thanking his fans for their "outpouring of prayers and support for our dad."

"We appreciate everyone respecting our privacy at this time. We ask for your continued prayers," said Destiny and Lamar Odom Jr. (Reporting By Jill Serjeant; Editing by Andrew Hay)