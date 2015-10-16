Oct 16 The Kardashian family on Friday paused
social media postings across their commercial sites while ex
basketball star Lamar Odom - Khloe Kardashian's estranged
husband - fights for his life in a Las Vegas hospital.
Khloe, sister Kim and half-sister Kylie Jenner said they had
stopped publishing content to their various popular mobile apps
and their official websites.
"As a family, we've decided to hold off on publishing
content across our apps while we continue to support and pray
for Lamar," read a statement on a black background posted on all
of their sites.
"Thank you for your kindness and understanding during this
difficult time."
The Kardashians are the most famous family on reality
television and collectively have tens of millions of followers
on Twitter, Instagram and other social media applications,
posting pictures and content several times a day.
But Kim and Khloe's Twitter accounts have been silent since
the sisters rushed to Odom's bedside this week, along with his
other family members.
Neither the Kardashians nor Odom's representatives have
given any official updates on the athlete's condition since he
collapsed on Tuesday at a brothel in Nevada, where authorities
said he had used cocaine and so-called herbal Viagra.
Celebrity media, citing sources close to the family or at
the hospital, have said Odom, 35, is on life support, has
suffered a series of strokes and his kidneys and other organs
are failing. TMZ.com said he has a 50/50 chance of survival.
Odom's courtship and four year marriage to Khloe Kardashian
was featured on reality TV show "Keeping up With the
Kardashians" and its spin-off "Khloe and Lamar." Although the
couple signed divorce papers in July, the divorce has not yet
been finalized by a judge and they are still legally married.
Cable channel E! says it is not filming for the reality show
in Las Vegas but has not said how it plans to handle Odom's
situation when the show resumes broadcasts next
month.
Odom's two teenage children from a previous relationship
issued a statement thanking his fans for their "outpouring of
prayers and support for our dad."
"We appreciate everyone respecting our privacy at this time.
We ask for your continued prayers," said Destiny and Lamar Odom
Jr.
(Reporting By Jill Serjeant; Editing by Andrew Hay)