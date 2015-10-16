(Adds media reports of improvement in Odom's condition, byline)
By Steve Gorman
Oct 16 Former pro basketball star Lamar Odom
remained hospitalized but was reported to be showing signs of
recovery on Friday, three days after he collapsed at a Nevada
house of prostitution where authorities said he had been using
cocaine.
Odom, 35, the estranged husband of reality TV personality
Khloe Kardashian, has emerged from a coma and has been removed
from a ventilator that was assisting his breathing, the E!
online and television outlet reported, citing an unnamed source.
E! also reported that the 35-year-old National Basketball
Association veteran had opened his eyes, saw Kardashian at his
bedside and said to her, "Hey, baby," then gave her a thumbs-up
sign before falling back to sleep.
Celebrity news website TMZ.com reported earlier in the day,
citing unnamed sources, that cardiac tests revealed that Odom's
heart function had much improved. According to a separate
account in USA Today attributed to a person at the hospital,
Odom opened his eyes on Friday morning and appeared to be
responding to voices and other noise in the room.
Kardashian, 31, who has been in the midst of divorce
proceedings with her husband, has nevertheless remained with him
since shortly after he was admitted to the Sunrise Hospital and
Medical Center in Las Vegas on Tuesday.
The couple split in 2013 after a whirlwind romance and
marriage that was chronicled on the reality television show
"Keeping Up with the Kardashians" and its spinoff series, "Khloe
& Lamar."
Although the couple signed divorce papers in July, the
divorce has not yet been finalized by a judge and they are still
legally married.
Neither the Kardashians nor Odom's representatives have
given any official updates on the athlete's condition since he
collapsed at a legal brothel in Nevada called the Love Ranch and
was found unresponsive.
Authorities and brothel staff said he had used cocaine
during his four-day stay at the ranch, and had taken as many as
10 tablets of an herbal sexual-enhancement supplement capable of
dramatically lowering blood pressure and interacting with other
medications.
Despite Odom's 14 years as an NBA player, including two
championship seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers, U.S. media
have largely focused this week on his brief membership in the
most famous family on reality television.
Celebrity media, citing sources close to the family or at
the hospital, reported on Thursday that Odom was comatose and on
life support, that he had suffered a series of strokes and
kidney failure and that doctors were giving him a 50-50 chance
of survival.
Odom's two teenage children from a previous relationship
issued a statement thanking his fans for their "outpouring of
prayers and support for our dad."
"We appreciate everyone respecting our privacy at this time.
We ask for your continued prayers," said Destiny and Lamar Odom
Jr.
Cable channel E! says it is not filming for the reality show
in Las Vegas but has not said how it plans to handle Odom's
situation when the show is due to resume broadcasts next
month.
(Reporting and writing by Steve Gorman in Los Angeles;
Additional reporting by Jill Serjeant in New York; Editing by
Andrew Hay)