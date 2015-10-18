Oct 18 Lamar Odom, the retired NBA star and
reality TV personality who spent four days in coma after
collapsing in a Nevada brothel, is making steady progress at a
Las Vegas hospital, though his condition remains tenuous,
celebrity media reported on Sunday.
Odom, 35, has become more responsive and was able to get out
of his bed at Sunrise Hospital & Medical Center with assistance
and sit in a chair, E! News reported on its website, citing
unidentified sources.
Odom, a veteran of 14 seasons in the National Basketball
Association, has became a household name as the estranged
husband of Khloé Kardashian, a member of reality TV's most
famous family.
He was breathing with the help of an oxygen mask and with no
signs of distress, E! reported. Though his ability to speak is
still limited, he has been able to say a few words to his wife
and other members of her celebrity family, according to numerous
reports.
"Lamar today again has had moments when he is awake and more
responsive," an unnamed source told People Magazine. "He is not
talking, but seems to understand when Khloé and the medical
staff speak to him."
Neither the Kardashians, Odom's representatives nor the
hospital have given any official updates of his condition
Kardashian, whose divorce from Odom has yet to be finalized,
has been at the former NBA star's bedside since he was rushed to
the hospital. He was found unresponsive on Tuesday at the Love
Ranch South, a legal brothel under Nevada law.
"I have faith in you," she wrote in a Tweet early Sunday
morning. "I believe in the power of prayer and positive energy!"
Only Thursday, sources close to the family at the Las Vegas
hospital where he is recovering said doctors were giving him a
50-50 chance of survival, according to media reports.
Authorities and staff at the brothel said Odom had used
cocaine before collapsing, and had taken as many as 10 tablets
of an herbal sexual-enhancement supplement that can cause blood
pressure to plummet. The owner of the Love Ranch has denied that
Odom used illegal drugs at his establishment.
Odom and Kardashian broke up in 2013 after a whirlwind
romance and marriage that was chronicled on the reality
television show "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" and its
spinoff series, "Khloe & Lamar."
(Reporting by Frank McGurty in New York; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker)