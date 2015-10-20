LOS ANGELES Oct 19 Former pro basketball star
Lamar Odom, hospitalized in Nevada for nearly a week after
collapsing in a brothel where officials said he had used
cocaine, was reportedly discharged on Monday and sent to a Los
Angeles-area facility for more treatment.
Odom, 35, was flown by helicopter from the Sunrise Hospital
and Medical Center in Las Vegas accompanied by his wife, reality
television personality Khloe Kardashian, the celebrity news
website E! News reported, citing unidentified sources.
Kardashian, 31, who was in the midst of divorce proceedings
with her husband at the time of his collapse, is nevertheless
reported to have remained at her husband's bedside since shortly
after he was admitted to Sunrise Hospital last Tuesday.
E! News did not identify the facility Odom was being taken
to or explain the reason for his transfer but said doctors in
Las Vegas had intended to move him if his condition remained
stable.
Sunrise Hospital did not immediately respond to requests for
comment.
Neither the Kardashian family nor Odom's representatives
have given any official updates on his condition since he was
found unresponsive at a legal brothel in rural Nevada called the
Love Ranch.
Authorities and brothel staff said he had used cocaine
during his four-day stay at the ranch and had taken as many as
10 tablets of a herbal sexual-enhancement supplement capable of
dramatically lowering blood pressure and interacting with other
medications.
The veteran forward of the National Basketball Association
was reported on Friday to have emerged from a coma, opened his
eyes and spoken briefly to Kardashian.
Celebrity media, citing sources close to the family or
hospital, previously reported Odom had suffered a series of
strokes and kidney failure, with doctors giving him a 50-50
chance of recovery. Despite signs of improvement, he is expected
to face months of rehabilitation, according to reports.
His ordeal marked the latest twist in a stormy celebrity
relationship that has played out in tabloid headlines and
reality television.
Odom and Kardashian split up in 2013 after a whirlwind
romance and marriage chronicled on the TV show "Keeping Up with
the Kardashians" and its spinoff series, "Khloe & Lamar." Their
divorce has yet to be finalized.
Despite his 14 years as an NBA player, including two
championship seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers, Odom's
relatively brief membership in reality TV's most famous family
has been the focus of his media coverage in recent days.
(Reporting by Steve Gorman; Additional reporting and writing by
Eric M. Johnson in Seattle; Editing by Paul Tait)