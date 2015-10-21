LOS ANGELES Oct 21 Khloe Kardashian and her
basketball player husband, Lamar Odom, called off their divorce
on Wednesday a week after the athlete collapsed and fell into a
coma in Las Vegas, celebrity media reported.
Website TMZ.com, People magazine and E!, which broadcasts
reality show "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," said Khloe
Kardashian's attorney asked a Los Angeles judge on Wednesday to
withdraw the divorce petition that both sides had signed earlier
this year and that was awaiting final approval.
Lawyers for the couple did not immediately return calls for
comment.
Kardashian, 31, and Odom, 35, split up in 2013 after a
four-year marriage, but the reality TV star has been a constant
presence at Odom's side since he was rushed to hospital after
being found unconscious at a brothel in Nevada last week.
"This is a very delicate and difficult time for both Lamar
and Khloe, and the most sensible thing to do at such a time is
not make any big moves and put everything on hold," an
unidentified source told People magazine. "So that's what she is
doing."
Kardashian said on her website on Tuesday that Odom was
making "incredible strides" in his recovery, and thanked friends
and hospital staff for their support and care during what she
called "an incredibly difficult" week.
Last week, Odom's prognosis looked grim after several days
on life support and in a coma following a reported series of
strokes during a stay at a Las Vegas brothel where authorities
said he used cocaine and an herbal Viagra supplement.
He was transferred on Monday by helicopter from Las Vegas to
a hospital in Los Angeles.
(Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Peter Cooney)