LOS ANGELES Former Los Angeles Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda, the baseball Hall of Fame legend who led his team to two World Series championships in the 1980s, has been hospitalized for the second time since last fall, the club confirmed on Saturday.

The 89-year-old Lasorda was reported by the Orange County Register to have been admitted several days ago to a Los Angeles hospital, where the newspaper said he was in the intensive care ward.

The celebrity news website TMZ.com reported Lasorda was being treated for an infection that resulted in two previous recent hospital stays, though he was recovering and expected to be discharged by the middle of next week.

Dodgers spokesman Brandon Walton declined to say anything about the reason for Lasorda's hospitalization, his current condition, the length of his stay or his prognosis.

"All we can confirm is that he's been hospitalized," Walton told Reuters.

Lasorda has had a history of heart problems and was hospitalized in 2012 after suffering what the team described as a minor heart attack.

More recently, he was hospitalized for 10 or 11 days in October, for a variety of reported issues, but was released in time to attend Game 3 of the National League Championship Series between Los Angeles and the Chicago Cubs at Dodger Stadium.

Lasorda is in his 68th season as part of the Dodgers organization. He has served for the past 11 years as special adviser to the team chairman after decades as a player, scout, manager and front-office executive.

During his 20-year tenure as manager ending in 1996, he compiled a 1,599-1,439 regular-season record, leading the team to World Series victories in 1981 and 1988, as well as to four National League pennants and eight division championships.

He was elected to the National Baseball Hall of fame in 1997 and the Dodgers retired his uniform number, 2, on Aug. 15 of that year.

He returned to the dugouts to manage the U.S. Olympic baseball team to a gold medal victory during the 2000 Summer Games in Sydney, Australia.

