NEW YORK Aug 13 Friends and fans of Lauren
Bacall remembered the sultry stage and screen actress who died
on Tuesday at the age of 89 as an icon and a legend from
Hollywood's Golden Age.
The former model who fell in love with and married actor
Humphrey Bogart in one of Tinseltown's greatest romances died in
New York, the estate of the Bogart family confirmed on Twitter.
Funeral arrangements were pending and expected to be
announced later this week by the estate. The couple, who had two
children, were married for a decade until Bogart's death in
1957.
As news of Bacall's death spread, colleagues and friends
expressed their grief.
Barbra Streisand, who worked with Bacall in the 1996 film
"The Mirror Has Two Faces," described her death as a "terrible
loss for us all."
"It was my privilege to have known her," she said in a
statement. "And, most of all, to have had her as a wise and
loving friend. She was an original. Even with all those great
films we can visit again and again, she will be missed."
Bacall married actor Jason Robards Jr. in 1961. The couple
had a son, but divorced after eight years.
The husky voiced Bacall appeared in more than 30 films and
on the Broadway stage. She won best actress Tony Awards for
"Applause" in 1970 and "Woman of the Year" in 1981. She was also
awarded an honorary Oscar in 2009.
Jessie Tyler Ferguson, of the hit television show "Modern
Family," said he was honored to have met her.
"A true class act who will be missed," he said.
Comedian and "Family Guy" creator Seth MacFarlane took to
Twitter, thanking Bacall for teaching "us all how to whistle," a
reference to her memorable quip to Bogart in their first film
together, 1944's "To Have and Have Not."
Bacall had voiced a character in a recent episode of "Family
Guy."
"You will be missed, but more than that, you will be
celebrated," MacFarlane said.
The actress was also mourned by the fashion world, in which
she was regarded as a figure of classic Hollywood Golden Age
elegance.
"An actress that was effortless and authentic. Class, taste,
talent and beauty. RIP," designer Vera Wang tweeted.
