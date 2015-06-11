(Adds further reaction, paragraphs 8-9, 12)
By Will Dunham and Michael Roddy
June 11 British master of the macabre
Christopher Lee, who portrayed Dracula in outrageous horror
classics but became known to later generations for roles in
"Star Wars" and as the wizard Saruman in the "Lord of the
Rings," has died at age 93.
Lee died on Sunday in a London hospital, where he had been
undergoing treatment for respiratory problems, according to his
death certificate.
The London native achieved fame from the late 1950s into the
1970s playing characters including Dracula, Frankenstein's
monster and the Mummy for Hammer Films, and later in his career
made memorable appearances in a series of blockbuster movies.
With his deep, mellifluous voice and ramrod 6-foot 4-inch
(1.93-metre) frame, Lee was the last English-language horror
movie star in a line that traced back to silent era luminary Lon
Chaney and included Bela Lugosi, Boris Karloff, Vincent Price
and Peter Cushing, Lee's regular Hammer Films co-star.
Lee brought to his monsters a sense of pitifulness that he
called "the loneliness of evil." Despite being a master of the
horror genre, Lee did not even like the word.
"It implies something nauseating, revolting, disgusting -
which one sees too often these days. I prefer the word
'fantasy,'" he told the New York Times in 2002.
Many leading directors sought out Lee's talents, especially
in the latter stages of his career when he was already elderly.
Celebrities and politicians took to Twitter to hail Lee.
British Prime Minister David Cameron called the actor "a
titan of (the) golden age of cinema." London Mayor Boris Johnson
called Lee "one of the greatest British actors and a master of
the macabre."
Roger Moore, who played James Bond in "The Man with the
Golden Gun" (1974) in which Lee was the villain Scaramanga,
offered condolences to the actor's wife of 54 years, the former
Danish model Birgit Kroncke, their daughter Christina and her
husband, Juan Francisco Aneiros Rodriguez.
"It's terrible when you lose an old friend, and Christopher
Lee was one of my oldest," Moore said. "We first met in 1948."
Director Tim Burton, who worked with Lee on five movies,
called him "the last of his kind" and "a true legend."
CAREER RENAISSANCE IN OLD AGE
Lee won new generations of fans after the turn of the
century in some of the biggest moneymakers in film history. He
played the evil Count Dooku, fighting Jedi knights in "Star
Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones" (2002) and "Star Wars:
Episode III - Revenge of the Sith" (2005).
Lee was also the fiendish criminal genius Fu Manchu in five
films, Scaramanga in the Bond film and, in a rare departure from
cinematic wickedness, gave life to the fictional detective
Sherlock Holmes in a couple of movies.
He portrayed the power-hungry wizard Saruman in Peter
Jackson's "The Lord of the Rings" trilogy in 2001, 2002 and 2003
and in "The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey" (2012) and "The
Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies" (2014).
As part of his late-career flourish, he also appeared in
Martin Scorsese's "Hugo" (2011) and Burton's black comedy "Dark
Shadows" (2012) with Johnny Depp.
According to movie industry website IMDb, Lee has a lead
role in the as-yet unreleased "Angels in Notting Hill" and was
to have appeared in "The 11th", which has not yet gone into
production.
He also had a lifelong interest in music. His single "Jingle
Hell" in 2013 entered the Billboard Hot 100 at number 22, making
him the oldest living artist to enter the charts.
Christopher Frank Carandini Lee was born on May 27, 1922 and
took up acting on the suggestion of a cousin after serving in
Britain's Royal Air Force in World War Two.
He made his film debut in 1947, launching a career that
eventually spanned more than 200 movies.
Lee was most closely associated with the role of Dracula,
dispensing with the nobility Lugosi had given the role and
adopting a more beastly, lustful bearing as he dispatched
various buxom victims.
He played the bloodthirsty vampire in movies including
"Dracula" (1958), "Dracula: Prince of Darkness" (1966), "Dracula
Has Risen from the Grave" (1968), "Count Dracula" (1970), "Taste
the Blood of Dracula" (1970), "Scars of Dracula" (1970),
"Dracula A.D. 1972" (1972), "The Satanic Rites of Dracula"
(1973) and "Dracula and Son" (1976).
