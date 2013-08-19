LOS ANGELES Former Disney star Lee Thompson Young, best known for his lead role in the 1990s series "The Famous Jett Jackson," committed suicide in Los Angeles, the actor's manager said on Monday. He was 29.

"It is with great sadness that I announce that Lee Thompson Young tragically took his own life this morning," Young's manager, Jonathan Baruch, said in a statement.

"Lee was more than just a brilliant young actor, he was a wonderful and gentle soul who will be truly missed," Baruch added.

Young was found dead by police at his home in the North Hollywood area of the city early on Monday, after his coworkers on the TNT cable drama series "Rizzoli & Isles" called authorities to say he had not turned up for work, Los Angeles Police Department spokeswoman Sergeant Jerretta Sandoz said.

Young rose to fame as Jett Jackson on the Disney Channel, in a series about a young actor working on a fictional show in North Carolina. Young went on to star on television shows such as "Friday Night Lights" and "South Beach."

The actor most recently starred as Detective Barry Frost on "Rizzoli & Isles." TNT, which is owned by Time Warner Inc. (TWX.N), posted a statement on the passing of the actor on Monday in conjunction with "Rizzoli & Isles" executive producer Janet Tamaro, saying everyone was "devastated" by his death.

"We are beyond heartbroken at the loss of this sweet, gentle, good-hearted, intelligent man. He was truly a member of our family. Lee will be cherished and remembered by all who knew and loved him, both on- and off-screen, for his positive energy, infectious smile and soulful grace," the statement said.

