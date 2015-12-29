Dec 28 Ian "Lemmy" Kilmister, frontman for heavy
metal band Motorhead, has died at age 70, after recently being
diagnosed with an aggressive cancer, the band said on its
Facebook page.
Growling, whiskey-drinking, mutton-chops wearing Lemmy was
famous for always turning his amplifiers up to the maximum, for
positioning his microphone above his head so that he had to sing
looking upward, and for his anthems to hellraising such as
Motorhead's classic "Ace of Spades."
He lived in Los Angeles and was controversial for his
collection of Nazi memorabilia. He played in Hawkwind before
forming Motorhead in the mid 1970s.
(Reporting by Fiona Ortiz; Editing by Sandra Maler)