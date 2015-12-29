(Adds quotes from Lemmy, context)
Dec 28 Ian "Lemmy" Kilmister, the hard-living,
hell-raising frontman of British heavy metal band Motorhead, has
died at age 70 after recently being diagnosed with an aggressive
cancer, the band said on its Facebook page on Monday.
With his trademark moles framed by dark muttonchops, the
bassist and vocalist cut an unmistakable figure on stage as he
craned his neck to the microphone, growling out hits like "Ace
of Spades" with a throat he said he fed for decades with a
bottle of Jack Daniel's whiskey a day.
"The thing about hangovers is, you have to stop to get one,"
Lemmy liked to say.
A notorious amphetamine user, he once claimed to have stayed
up for two weeks non-stop, but the hard living eventually took
its toll and he struggled with his health in recent years.
In 2013, the band, canceled European summer festival
appearances after he reportedly suffered a hematoma, and he told
Rolling Stone magazine in 2014 he had seriously cut back on his
drinking and smoking.
"We cannot begin to express our shock and sadness, there
aren't words," Motorhead said in its Facebook posting about
Lemmy's death. "We will say more in the coming days, but for
now, please ... play Motörhead loud, play Hawkwind loud, play
Lemmy's music LOUD. Have a drink or few."
HENDRIX'S ROADIE
After cutting his teeth in beat bands in the 1960s, he spent
time as a roadie for Jimi Hendrix before his first taste of
stardom with British space rockers Hawkwind, singing the band's
biggest hit, biker anthem Silver Machine, in 1972.
During his stint in the band, Lemmy's pummeling bass lines
became a stock-in-trade and provided the backbone of the
ear-splitting Motorhead, which he formed in 1975 after being
thrown out of Hawkwind following a drug bust in Canada.
After a bumpy start and lineup changes, the trio of Lemmy,
guitarist "Fast" Eddie Clarke and drummer Phil "Philthy Animal"
Taylor, tore through a string of albums that fed off the energy
of punk rock and laid the foundations for thrash metal.
Between early 1979 and late 1980, "Overkill," "Bomber" and
"Ace of Spades" sent the band racing toward the upper reaches of
the British album charts. In 1981, Motorhead finally hit No. 1
with its live classic, "No Sleep 'til Hammersmith."
Lemmy, who was born in England in 1945, lived in Los
Angeles, near the Sunset Strip, for decades and was
controversial for his collection of Nazi memorabilia.
The band's classic line-up broke up in 1982, and Motorhead
would record 22 studio albums in total.
Former drummer Taylor died only last month, prompting a
typically laconic response from his old bandmate.
"He was a real character, he was a real nutcase, and I do
admire that in a person," Lemmy said.
(Reporting and writing by Fiona Ortiz in Chicago and Dave
Graham in Mexico City; Editing by Peter Cooney and Stephen
Coates)