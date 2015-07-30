NEW YORK, July 30 Nearly 40 years after he
obtained his green card, John Lennon has been honoured in New
York with a tapestry showing Manhattan as a yellow submarine and
the late Beatle holding up a peace sign at the helm.
Lennon's widow Yoko Ono and U2 rockers Bono and The Edge
helped unveil the artwork at the Ellis Island National Museum of
Immigration on July 29, proclaimed "John Lennon Day" by the New
York City mayor's office.
"John knew how urgent (peace) was," Ono said at the event.
"But also he knew that what we believe in becomes reality."
Art for Amnesty founder Bill Shipsey commissioned the
tapestry as a thank you to Ono for giving Amnesty International
the rights to record cover versions of Lennon's post-Beatles
songs, helping raise money for the rights group.
"For many years, Ellis Island has stood as a symbol of the
United States' compassion to those who came to its shores,"
Amnesty International Secretary General said in a press release.
"It is our hope that this beautiful tapestry ...will serve
as a reminder to extend John Lennon's message of peace and love
to all of those who leave their homes in search of a better
life."
Born in the British city of Liverpool, Lennon came to the
United States in the early 1970s.
The singer and peace activist, vocal in his criticism of the
Vietnam War, faced deportation proceedings before eventually
getting U.S. residency in July 1976.
Just over four years later he was shot at the entrance to
his New York apartment block, dying of his injuries within
minutes.
