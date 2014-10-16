NEW YORK Oct 16 Actor and environmental
activist Leonardo DiCaprio's conservation foundation said on
Thursday it has awarded a $2 million grant to establish marine
reserves and to stop overfishing.
DiCaprio, who was named a Messenger of Peace by the United
Nations last month to raise awareness about climate change, said
the money provided to Oceans 5 will support marine conservation
projects around the globe.
Ocean 5 is an international funders' collaborative that
supports groups working on ocean conservation projects.
"The sad truth is that less than two percent of our oceans
are fully protected. We need to change that now," DiCaprio, 39,
said in a statement.
The Oscar-nominated star of "The Wolf of Wall Street" and
"The Aviator" said the funds will support projects to create
protected areas in the Pacific Islands and the Arctic, to
improve enforcement of fishing regulations in Europe, the United
States and Central America, and to protect threatened shark
populations.
Last year the foundation awarded a $3 million grant to the
World Wildlife Fund to help Nepal increase its tiger population
and raised $38.8 million through donations and an art auction at
Christie's in New York.
DiCaprio established his foundation in 1998. It aims to
protect the environment and preserve the planet's natural
resources and wildlife.
(Reporting by Patricia Reaney; Editing by Piya Sinha-Roy and
James Dalgleish)