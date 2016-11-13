Nov 13 Leon Russell, who played anonymously on dozens of pop hits as a much-in-demand studio pianist in the 1960s before emerging in the '70s as one of rock 'n' roll's most dynamic performers, died on Sunday at the age of 74, according to his website.

Russell, who was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2011, died in his sleep in Nashville, Tennessee, his wife said in a statement on the website.

