Rap star Lil Wayne suffered two minor seizures on Monday but is in stable condition, his spokesman said after media reports that the Grammy winner was forced to make an emergency landing in Omaha, Nebraska.

The incident came three years after Lil Wayne spent several days at a Los Angeles hospital, soon after which he told radio station Power 106 he was epileptic and prone to seizures.

The rap star's spokesman, Derek Sherron, said in an email that Lil Wayne suffered two minor seizures on Monday. He had earlier referred to one seizure.

"Under the guidance of his own doctors, he is now in stable condition and good spirits. He thanks his fans for their everlasting support, prayers and well wishes," Sherron said in that earlier email.

Celebrity website TMZ reported that he suffered a seizure during a flight in his private jet and that the pilot was forced to make an emergency landing in Omaha. Later, the plane took off and Lil Wayne suffered another seizure, forcing it to return for another unscheduled landing in Omaha, TMZ said.

Omaha television station KETV showed video footage on its website of paramedics taking a person on a stretcher from an airplane to an ambulance.

The station reported that Lil Wayne, whose given name is Dwayne Michael Carter Jr, was taken to CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center.

A hospital spokeswoman said in an email: "We have no information to release."

Sherron declined to respond to questions about whether Lil Wayne was being treated at a hospital in Omaha.

The New Orleans-born rapper began his professional career at the age of nine, when he became the youngest artist to be signed by Cash Money Records.

Lil Wayne, 33, has become one of the biggest names in rap music over a two-decade career. His Grammy wins include the award for best rap album in 2008 for "Tha Carter III."

