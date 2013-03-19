LOS ANGELES, March 19 Rapper Lil Wayne has been released from a Los Angeles hospital after a mystery health scare and was returning home, the president of the singer's record label said.

"Thanks to Cedar Sinai (sic) for everything!!! (Lil Wayne) has been officially released and is headed home .... God is great," Mack Maine, a rapper and president of Young Money Entertainment, which Lil Wayne owns, said on Twitter late on Monday.

Celebrity website TMZ.com reported that Lil Wayne, 30, was taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center on March 13 after suffering a series of seizures and said that the "Lollipop" rapper spent several days in intensive care.

Lil Wayne's spokeswoman said last week that the rapper was "recovering" but declined to say what he was suffering from.

The rapper's publicist and record label did not return requests for comment on his condition on Tuesday.

Fellow rappers, including Nicki Minaj and Drake, were photographed entering the hospital over the weekend. Minaj was carrying a set of balloons into the hospital.

Lil Wayne, whose real name is Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., has suffered several unexplained seizures in the past few months, including two in January while on a plane flight.

The New Orleans rapper began his professional carrer at the age of nine, when he became the youngest artist to be signed by Cash Money Records.

Lil Wayne has released nine studio albums over a two-decade career and has become one of the biggest names in rap music. (Reporting by Eric Kelsey, editing by Jill Serjeant and Philip Barbara)