LOS ANGELES, March 19 Rapper Lil Wayne has been
released from a Los Angeles hospital after a mystery health
scare and was returning home, the president of the singer's
record label said.
"Thanks to Cedar Sinai (sic) for everything!!! (Lil Wayne)
has been officially released and is headed home .... God is
great," Mack Maine, a rapper and president of Young Money
Entertainment, which Lil Wayne owns, said on Twitter late on
Monday.
Celebrity website TMZ.com reported that Lil Wayne, 30, was
taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center on March 13 after suffering
a series of seizures and said that the "Lollipop" rapper spent
several days in intensive care.
Lil Wayne's spokeswoman said last week that the rapper was
"recovering" but declined to say what he was suffering from.
The rapper's publicist and record label did not return
requests for comment on his condition on Tuesday.
Fellow rappers, including Nicki Minaj and Drake, were
photographed entering the hospital over the weekend. Minaj was
carrying a set of balloons into the hospital.
Lil Wayne, whose real name is Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., has
suffered several unexplained seizures in the past few months,
including two in January while on a plane flight.
The New Orleans rapper began his professional carrer at the
age of nine, when he became the youngest artist to be signed by
Cash Money Records.
Lil Wayne has released nine studio albums over a two-decade
career and has become one of the biggest names in rap music.
(Reporting by Eric Kelsey, editing by Jill Serjeant and Philip
Barbara)