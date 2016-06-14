June 13 Rap star Lil Wayne suffered a minor seizure on Monday but is in stable condition, his spokesman said after media reports that the Grammy winner was forced to make an emergency landing in Omaha, Nebraska.

The incident came three years after Lil Wayne spent several days at a Los Angeles hospital, soon after which he told radio station Power 106 he was epileptic and prone to seizures.

"As Wayne's reps we can confirm that he did experience a minor seizure earlier this afternoon," the rap star's spokesman Derek Sherron said in an email.

"Under the guidance of his own doctors, he is now in stable condition and good spirits. He thanks his fans for their everlasting support, prayers and well wishes," Sherron said.

Celebrity website TMZ reported that he suffered a seizure during a flight in his private jet and that the pilot was forced to make an emergency landing in Omaha.

Omaha television station KETV reported that Lil Wayne, whose given name is Dwayne Michael Carter Jr, was taken to CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center.

A hospital spokeswoman said in an email: "We have no information to release."

Sherron declined to respond to a question about whether Lil Wayne was treated at a hospital in Omaha.

The New Orleans-born rapper began his professional career at the age of nine, when he became the youngest artist to be signed by Cash Money Records.

Lil Wayne, 33, has become one of the biggest names in rap music over a two-decade career. His Grammy wins include the award for best rap album in 2008 for "Tha Carter III." (Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis in Los Angeles; Editing by Paul Tait)