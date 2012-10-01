Actress Lindsay Lohan stands on the red carpet as she arrives for the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/Files

A loading dock next to the 'Dream Downtown' hotel is seen in New York, September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Actress Lindsay Lohan was involved in a scuffle with a man at a New York hotel on Sunday, police said, over what media reports described as her demand that photos of her be deleted from his cellphone.

Investigators took reports from both Lohan, 26, and the man, but charges appeared unlikely, said a spokeswoman for the New York City Police Department. A misdemeanor assault charge filed earlier in the day against the man was dropped, the spokeswoman said.

Police declined to confirm local media reports identifying the man as Christian LaBella, 25, of California, a staffer with Congressman John Shimkus, an Illinois Republican.

"Nobody's been arrested, there's no assault," the police spokeswoman told Reuters. "Reports were taken and both parties were able to give their account of what took place."

Lohan's spokesman Steve Honig earlier in the day said Lohan suffered minor injuries in what he described as an attack, and said her assailant was arrested.

"Lindsay was victim of an assault," Honig said. "She does not face any charges."

Celebrity website TMZ.com, citing sources close to the actress, identified the attacker as a man Lohan met at a New York nightclub.

The two began arguing in Lohan's hotel room after she noticed he was taking pictures of her with his cellphone, TMZ and E! News reported.

Lohan told police the man threw her to the ground, climbed on top of her and tried to choke her before someone else pulled him off, TMZ said.

Honig declined comment on the media reports.

The actress, who has been in and out of court, rehab and prison in recent years, was arrested in New York last week after a pedestrian told police that her car had struck him in an alley. She was charged with leaving the scene of an accident, a misdemeanor.

(Reporting by Kevin Gray, Chris Michaud and James B. Kelleher; Editing by Barbara Goldberg and Stacey Joyce)