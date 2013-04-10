Troubled actress Lindsay Lohan on Tuesday dodged questions about her upcoming court-ordered stint in rehab in her first interview for five months.

Lohan, 26, told late-night TV talk show host David Letterman in an appearance on his "Late Show" that she was due to enter three months of rehabilitation on May 2.

But the "Mean Girls" actress, whose Hollywood career has been wrecked by repeated court cases and erratic behavior since 2007, brushed aside questions about the nature of her addiction or her several previous efforts to change her ways.

"And how will this time be different? What are they rehabbing, first of all? What is on their list? What are they going to work on when you walk through the door?" Letterman asked her.

Lohan replied with a laugh, "We didn't discuss this in the pre-interview, I'm just saying to everyone."

"No, I think, to be honest, I'm the happiest when I'm working and the healthiest, and I think this an opportunity for me to, you know, focus on what I love in life. And I don't think it's a bad thing. I think it's a blessing ... and not a curse," she added, according to an excerpt released by CBS television ahead of Tuesday's broadcast.

Lohan was ordered in March to spend three months in a locked rehab facility, do 30 days of community labor, and undergo psychotherapy for 18 months in a plea bargain over charges arising from a June 2012 car crash in Southern California.

The deal, struck in Los Angeles Superior Court, allowed her to avoid jail in return for pleading no contest to charges that she lied to police when she said she was not behind the wheel when her Porsche smashed into a truck.

Lohan has been jailed or placed under house arrest for short periods numerous times since 2007, including three times in 2011. She has also spent at least five periods in rehab in the last six years, saying after each stint that she was a changed woman.

Tuesday's appearance on the "Late Show with David Letterman," ostensibly to promote this weekend's release "Scary Movie 5," in which she has a cameo with Charlie Sheen, was Lohan's first interview since November 2012.

