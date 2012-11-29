Nov 29 Actress Lindsay Lohan was arrested
outside a New York nightclub on an assault charge early Thursday
after she punched another woman in the face, police said.
Lohan and the 28-year-old unidentified woman had some sort
of dispute inside the club Avenue in Manhattan around 4 a.m.,
police said.
Lohan, who has faced a series of legal and financial
troubles in recent years, punched the woman in the face multiple
times, said New York Police Sergeant John Buthorn, who said the
other woman sustained "minor, minor injuries."
Lohan refused medical attention and was arrested on a
third-degree misdemeanor assault charge. She will have to return
to court at a later date to face the charge, police said.
The arrest came during an already rough week for Lohan,
whose latest performance as Hollywood screen legend Elizabeth
Taylor in the TV movie "Liz & Dick" was panned by critics. Cable
TV channel Lifetime said on Monday that a modest 3.5 million
Americans watched the film that premiered last weekend.
