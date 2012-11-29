(Recasts, adds new charges in California)
NEW YORK/LOS ANGELES Nov 29 Actress Lindsay
Lohan was arrested outside a New York nightclub on an assault
charge early Thursday, police said, while in California, she was
charged with reckless driving and lying to police over a car
crash in June.
Lohan, 26, was arrested shortly after 4:00 a.m. (0900 GMT)
on a third-degree misdemeanor assault charge after punching
another woman in the face at a club in Manhattan's Chelsea
neighborhood, New York police said.
The charges in California were more serious, and could
result in the "Mean Girls" actress having her probation revoked
and being sent back to jail.
Lohan's publicist and attorney did not return calls for
comment on Thursday.
Lohan, who has been to rehab, jail and court numerous times
since a 2007 arrest for drunk driving and cocaine possession, is
currently on informal probation, following her January 2011
conviction for stealing a gold necklace from a California
jewelry store.
A Los Angeles judge had lifted her formal probation in March
but told her to comply with all laws and stay out of trouble.
Police in the beach city of Santa Monica said Lohan was
formally charged on Thursday with reckless driving and lying to
police after telling them she was not driving the Porsche that
smashed into a truck on a busy highway. No one was seriously
injured in the collision.
Lohan was also charged with obstructing an officer in his
duty. A court date has not been set, Santa Monica police said in
a statement.
In New York, Lohan was accused of punching a 28-year-old
unidentified woman multiple times in the face, said New York
Police Sergeant John Buthorn. The victim sustained "minor, minor
injuries," he said.
The actress was released from police custody later on
Thursday morning.
The two incidents come during a rough week for the former
child star, once one of the most promising young actresses in
Hollywood.
Her most recent performance, as screen legend Elizabeth
Taylor in the TV movie "Liz & Dick," was panned by critics.
Cable TV channel Lifetime said Monday that a modest 3.5 million
Americans watched the film, which premiered last weekend.
Lohan's recent visits to New York have been peppered with
run-ins with police and public spats.
Last month, police were called to the Long Island home of
Lohan's mother, Dina Lohan, after a loud argument, though no
arrests were made. In September, Lohan was arrested in Manhattan
after a pedestrian told police her car had struck him in an
alley, but charges were not filed.
