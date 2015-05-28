LOS ANGELES May 28 Actress Lindsay Lohan has
completed her community service in a 2012 reckless driving case,
a judge found on Thursday, allowing her to leave probation for
the first time since 2007, a prosecutor said.
The 28-year-old "Mean Girls" star was required to finish
more than 100 hours of community service in the case in addition
to rehabilitation and therapy.
Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Mark Young found Lohan had
completed that obligation and ended her probation, Santa Monica
chief deputy attorney Terry White said in an email.
Lohan agreed to a 2013 plea deal after she crashed her
Porsche into a dump truck in Santa Monica, a community near Los
Angeles, en route to the set of TV movie "Liz & Dick" and later
lied to police.
Judge Young had warned Lohan in March that the clock was
running out for her to complete community service as an
alternative to a jail sentence in the case, according to City
News Service.
Lohan's career has been largely sidetracked since her 2007
arrest for driving under the influence and possession of
cocaine. She had been on probation since she pleaded guilty in
that case later in the year.
(Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis and Dana Feldman; Editing by
Doina Chiacu)