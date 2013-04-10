April 9 Troubled actress Lindsay Lohan on
Tuesday dodged questions about her upcoming court-ordered stint
in rehab in her first interview for five months.
Lohan, 26, told late-night TV talk show host David Letterman
in an appearance on his "Late Show" that she was due to enter
three months of rehabilitation on May 2.
But the "Mean Girls" actress, whose Hollywood career has
been wrecked by repeated court cases and erratic behavior since
2007, brushed aside questions about the nature of her addiction
or her several previous efforts to change her ways.
"And how will this time be different? What are they
rehabbing, first of all? What is on their list? What are they
going to work on when you walk through the door?" Letterman
asked her.
Lohan replied with a laugh, "We didn't discuss this in the
pre-interview, I'm just saying to everyone."
"No, I think, to be honest, I'm the happiest when I'm
working and the healthiest, and I think this an opportunity for
me to, you know, focus on what I love in life. And I don't think
it's a bad thing. I think it's a blessing ... and not a curse,"
she added, according to an excerpt released by CBS television
ahead of Tuesday's broadcast.
Lohan was ordered in March to spend three months in a locked
rehab facility, do 30 days of community labor, and undergo
psychotherapy for 18 months in a plea bargain over charges
arising from a June 2012 car crash in Southern California.
The deal, struck in Los Angeles Superior Court, allowed her
to avoid jail in return for pleading no contest to charges that
she lied to police when she said she was not behind the wheel
when her Porsche smashed into a truck.
Lohan has been jailed or placed under house arrest for short
periods numerous times since 2007, including three times in
2011. She has also spent at least five periods in rehab in the
last six years, saying after each stint that she was a changed
woman.
Tuesday's appearance on the "Late Show with David
Letterman," ostensibly to promote this weekend's release "Scary
Movie 5," in which she has a cameo with Charlie Sheen, was
Lohan's first interview since November 2012.
(Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Eric Walsh)