By Will Dunham
Feb 8 Husky-voiced blonde Lizabeth Scott, who
played the femme fatale in numerous film noir movies of the
1940s and 1950s alongside leading men including Humphrey Bogart,
Burt Lancaster and Charlton Heston, has died at age 92,
according to media reports.
Scott, who was often compared to her Hollywood contemporary
Lauren Bacall during a career sidetracked by scandal, died on
Jan. 31 at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, the media
reports said. The Los Angeles Times quoted a longtime friend,
Mary Goodstein, as saying Scott died of congestive heart
failure.
Officials at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center were not
immediately available for comment.
Scott excelled in playing beautiful but duplicitous women
who ensnare the disillusioned men who populated film noir, a
genre of dark-themed American crime and detective movies popular
during the 1940s and 1950s that reflected society's insecurities
during and after World War Two.
Scott physically resembled Bacall and even appeared opposite
Bacall's husband Bogart in the 1947 film noir entry "Dead
Reckoning" about a military veteran who encounters her in his
quest to solve his war buddy's murder.
Her other noteworthy films included "The Strange Love of
Martha Ivers" (1946) with Barbara Stanwyck and Kirk Douglas;
"Desert Fury" (1947) with Lancaster; "I Walk Alone" (1948) with
Lancaster and Douglas; "Dark City" (1950) with Heston; "The
Racket" (1951) with Robert Mitchum; and "Bad for Each Other"
(1953) with Heston.
She appeared in more than 20 movies but her career never
recovered after her unsuccessful $2.5 million lawsuit in 1955
against a gossip magazine called Confidential that published
allegations she was a lesbian.
Her film career all but ended after she starred opposite
Elvis Presley in "Loving You" (1957), the rocker's second film.
Scott made only one more film appearance, alongside Michael
Caine and Mickey Rooney in the 1972 comedy-thriller "Pulp."
While her fame faded with time, she was recognized as one of
the most important and prolific film noir actresses.
"What you call film noir I call psychological drama," Scott
once said. "It showed all these facets of human experience and
conflict - that these women could be involved with their heart
and yet could think with their minds."
She was born as Emma Matzo on Sept. 29, 1922, in Scranton,
Pennsylvania. She later took "Elizabeth Scott" as her stage name
but changed her first name to "Lizabeth" to make it more
distinctive. She worked as a model and stage actress in New York
City as a young woman before meeting Hollywood producer Hal
Wallis and entering the movies.
Wallis cast Scott in the 1945 romance "You Came Along,"
which led him to use her in a succession of film noir movies.
