LOS ANGELES, March 18 Singer and actress Liza
Minnelli has returned to rehab for treatment of substance abuse,
her spokesman said on Wednesday.
"Liza Minnelli has valiantly battled substance abuse over
the years and whenever she has needed to seek treatment she has
done so," Scott Gorenstein said in a statement.
"She is currently making excellent progress at an
undisclosed facility," he added, while declining to provide
further details.
Best known for her Oscar-winning role as Sally Bowles in the
1972 musical film "Cabaret," the 69-year old Minnelli has
performed in recent years on television shows and in musical
acts.
The daughter of director Vincente Minnelli and Hollywood
legend Judy Garland, Minnelli is one of a handful of stars to
have won an Oscar, Emmy, Grammy and Tony award.
(Reporting by Mary Milliken; Editing by David Gregorio)