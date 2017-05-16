Country music star Loretta Lynn has been moved from a hospital to a rehabilitation center as she recovers from a stroke, the singer-songwriter's representatives said Monday.

The 85-year-old was admitted to a Nashville hospital on May 5 after suffering the stroke at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee.

"Loretta wants to thank everybody for their prayers, love and support," her representatives posted on the singer's official Facebook page on Monday. "Loretta has been moved from hospital facility in to rehabilitation and we're happy to report she is doing great!"

The singer's upcoming shows have been postponed on her doctors' advice while she recovers, a statement on her website said earlier this month.

Lynn, one of the first women to break through to country music stardom as both a writer and a performer, had shows lined up across the United States through November.

Born in Kentucky, she carved a career in the country music scene with her down-home twangy voice, writing and singing hits such as 1960's "I'm a Honky Tonk Girl" and "Coal Miner's Daughter," released in 1970.

