LOS ANGELES, June 3 Lou Reed says he is "bigger
and stronger than ever" after a life-saving liver transplant and
is looking forward to getting back to performing on stage.
"I am a triumph of modern medicine, physics and chemistry,"
the 71-year-old rocker said on his website after his wife
revealed news of the transplant at the weekend.
"I am bigger and stronger than ever. My Chen Taiji and
health regime has served me well all of these years," Reed said,
referring to a traditional martial arts workout regime aimed at
promoting health and relaxation.
"I look forward to being on stage performing, and writing
more songs to connect with your hearts and spirits and the
universe well into the future," said the veteran musician and
songwriter, who rose to prominence as the frontman of the 1960s
rock band, The Velvet Underground.
Reed's wife Laurie Anderson told The Times of London in an
interview published on Saturday that Reed "was dying" before a
liver transplant in April.
"My husband had a big surgery, which went very well ... a
liver transplant," she said. "It's as serious as it gets. He was
dying. You don't get it for fun."
Reed canceled numerous performances scheduled in California
in April, including two at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts
Festival.
The singer of now classic songs such as "Sweet Jane" has
enjoyed a successful solo career with 20 studio albums and
numerous collaborations with other artists, including country
singer Vince Gill and rock group The Killers.
He married Anderson, a performance artist and experimental
musician, in 2008. She is six years his junior.
(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Eric Kelsey and David
Brunnstrom)