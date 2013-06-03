LOS ANGELES, June 3 Lou Reed says he is "bigger and stronger than ever" after a life-saving liver transplant and is looking forward to getting back to performing on stage.

"I am a triumph of modern medicine, physics and chemistry," the 71-year-old rocker said on his website after his wife revealed news of the transplant at the weekend.

"I am bigger and stronger than ever. My Chen Taiji and health regime has served me well all of these years," Reed said, referring to a traditional martial arts workout regime aimed at promoting health and relaxation.

"I look forward to being on stage performing, and writing more songs to connect with your hearts and spirits and the universe well into the future," said the veteran musician and songwriter, who rose to prominence as the frontman of the 1960s rock band, The Velvet Underground.

Reed's wife Laurie Anderson told The Times of London in an interview published on Saturday that Reed "was dying" before a liver transplant in April.

"My husband had a big surgery, which went very well ... a liver transplant," she said. "It's as serious as it gets. He was dying. You don't get it for fun."

Reed canceled numerous performances scheduled in California in April, including two at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

The singer of now classic songs such as "Sweet Jane" has enjoyed a successful solo career with 20 studio albums and numerous collaborations with other artists, including country singer Vince Gill and rock group The Killers.

He married Anderson, a performance artist and experimental musician, in 2008. She is six years his junior. (Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Eric Kelsey and David Brunnstrom)