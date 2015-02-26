WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. Feb 26 The $150,000 pearl-studded, custom-made Calvin Klein dress worn by Oscar-winning actress Lupita Nyong'o at this year's Academy Awards has been stolen, police said on Thursday.

The gown, embellished with 6,000 natural white pearls, was stolen from Nyong'o's room at the London Hotel in West Hollywood, during the day on Wednesday, a spokesman for the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department in West Hollywood said.

"Ms Nyong'o was not in the room at the time of the theft," Deputy John Mitchell told Reuters.

The Calvin Klein dress, custom designed by Francisco Costa, was one of the stand-outs on the red carpet at last Sunday's Oscars. Nyong'o told Reuters she had helped with the design of the one-of-a-kind gown, influenced by the ocean.

Nyong'o, 31, won a best supporting actress Oscar in 2014 for her role in "12 Years a Slave" and is closely watched for her fashion choices. She presented the award for best supporting actor at this year's Oscars ceremony.

Representatives for Calvin Klein declined to comment.

(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Mary Milliken and Gunna Dickson)