NEW YORK, April 23 It's been a big year for
Lupita Nyong'o. After winning an Oscar and a lucrative
advertising deal the actress was named on Wednesday as the
world's most beautiful woman for 2014 by People magazine.
Nyong'o, who took home this year's Academy Award for best
supporting actress for her role as the slave Patsey in director
Steve McQueen's acclaimed film "12 Years A Slave," said she
"never dreamed" she would be praised for her looks and land on
the cover of the weekly magazine.
"It is exciting and just a major, major compliment,"
Nyong'o, 31, told People. "I was happy for all the girls who
would see me on it and feel a little more seen."
Although the Mexican-born actress who grew up in Kenya first
equated beauty with television images of light skin and long
straight hair, Nyong'o said her mother always told her she was
beautiful.
"And I finally believed her at some point," she added.
This year's most beautiful people list also includes
actresses Keri Russell, Jenna Dewan-Tatum, Mindy Kaling and
Amber Heard. Pop singer Pink, actresses Gabrielle Union, Molly
Sims and Kerry Washington, and model and former professional
wrestler Stacy Keibler also made annual ranking.
In addition to her acting talents Nyong'o, a graduate from
the Yale School of Drama, has won praise for her distinctive
style on the red carpet and was named as the new face of the
French cosmetics and skincare company Lancome Paris.
The complete list of the most beautiful people can be found
here,,20360857_20809287,00.html