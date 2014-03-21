NEW YORK, March 21 Representatives of fashion
designer L'Wren Scott, who committed suicide this week, denied
reports that her fashion company had been struggling and said
she had been planning to restructure her global business.
PR Consulting, which represents Scott and her company, LS
Fashion Limited, said in a statement on Friday that financial
figures about her firm reported in the media were "misleading
and inaccurate."
"Her business overall was only seven years old and although
some areas of the business had not yet reached their potential,
other parts of her business were proving successful," the
statement said.
"Ms. Scott was considering a re-structure of her global
business."
Although company accounts filed last October in London
showed the firm reported a loss of 4.3 million euros ($5.99
million) in 2012, an increase from a 3.0 million euro loss the
previous year, her representatives said the long-term prospects
were encouraging.
"The parent company of LS Fashion Limited based in America
had made a standard loan investment to the UK subsidiary. LS
Fashion Limited is fully able to meet the company's liabilities
and pay all suppliers and customers," it added.
Scott, 49, who was the girlfriend of Rolling Stones singer
Mick Jagger, dead in her high-rise apartment in Manhattan's
upscale Chelsea neighborhood on Monday. The medical examiner's
office ruled that the former fashion model and stylist had
committed suicide by hanging.
No details about funeral arrangements have been released.
Scott and Jagger had been together since 2001. The Rolling
Stones postponed seven concerts in Australia and New Zealand,
part of a world tour, following news of her death.
Scott's fashions, with their sleek, sexy silhouettes, have
been worn by Hollywood stars such as Amy Adams and Nicole
Kidman, who was her friend, and First Lady Michelle Obama.
American fashion critic Cathy Horyn, a friend of Scott's,
said earlier this week in the New York Times that the designer
had planned to close her business.
Members of Scott's team described her as an inspiring leader
and an extraordinary woman.
"We are grieving privately and whilst we appreciate the
incredible tributes that have been paid in the media by those
who knew L'Wren, we strongly object to some of the media's
intrusion into issues that are not only untrue and misleading,"
they said in a statement.
Scott's representatives said no further statements would be
made for the time being.
