The funeral for fashion designer L'Wren Scott, who committed suicide last week in New York, will be held in Los Angeles, a representative for her boyfriend Mick Jagger said.
Scott, 49, was found dead in her high-rise apartment in Manhattan's upscale Chelsea neighborhood on Monday. The medical examiner's office ruled that the former fashion model and stylist had committed suicide by hanging.
A spokeswoman for Jagger, lead singer for the Rolling Stones which postponed a world tour following Scott's death, said late Saturday that Scott's funeral would take place in Los Angeles, but could not give a date or a precise location.
