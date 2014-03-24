Musician Mick Jagger and designer L'Wren Scott pose following her Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/Files

The funeral for fashion designer L'Wren Scott, who committed suicide last week in New York, will be held in Los Angeles, a representative for her boyfriend Mick Jagger said.

Scott, 49, was found dead in her high-rise apartment in Manhattan's upscale Chelsea neighborhood on Monday. The medical examiner's office ruled that the former fashion model and stylist had committed suicide by hanging.

A spokeswoman for Jagger, lead singer for the Rolling Stones which postponed a world tour following Scott's death, said late Saturday that Scott's funeral would take place in Los Angeles, but could not give a date or a precise location.

(Reporting by Chris Michaud)