LOS ANGELES, March 25 Fashion designer L'Wren
Scott, the girlfriend of Rolling Stones lead singer Mick Jagger,
was laid to rest at a funeral held in Los Angeles on Tuesday, a
week after she committed suicide in New York, a spokeswoman for
Jagger said.
The private and intimate funeral was held at the Hollywood
Forever Funeral Home. It was attended by close friends and
family, spokeswoman Fran Curtis said in a statement.
"The service with blessings and prayers ... included
memories and words of tribute from Mick Jagger, her brother
Randy Bambrough, Justinian Kfoury, Ira M. Hammons-Glass and Adam
Glassman," Curtis said.
The statement added that Jagger's daughters Karis and Jade
and his grandchildren also read Psalms, Shakespeare and poetry
at the ceremony.
Singer Bernard Fowler sang the gospel song, "Will the Circle
Be Unbroken," accompanied by Dave Stewart on the guitar.
Scott, 49, was found dead in her high-rise apartment in
Manhattan's upscale Chelsea neighborhood on March 17. The
medical examiner's office ruled that the former fashion model
and stylist had committed suicide by hanging.
Scott and Jagger have been romantically linked since 2001.
Last week, the Rolling Stones canceled the Australia and New
Zealand leg of their world tour following the news of her death.
Scott, a celebrated stylist and designer known for her
sleek, sexy creations worn by stars including Nicole Kidman and
Amy Adams, has been mourned by the fashion world.
(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Eric Kelsey and Jan
Paschal)