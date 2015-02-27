LONDON Feb 27 Madonna said she suffered
whiplash when she was pulled by her cape causing her to fall and
hit her head during a performance at the Brit Awards this week.
The 56-year-old pop star said during a Thursday taping of
"The Jonathan Ross Show" on Britain's ITV that her gasp-inducing
plunge was a little cosmic comeuppance and not a publicity
stunt.
"I had a little bit of a whiplash and I smacked the back of
my head, so there was a man standing over me with a flashlight
until about 3 a.m. making sure that I was still conscious,"
Madonna said in an episode of the show that will air on March
14.
She was performing her new song "Living for Love" at the
British music industry awards on Wednesday when she failed to
loosen the cape from her matador costume before her dancers
pulled it away.
A little dazed, Madonna rose to her feet before finishing
the song. The fall overshadowed the awards and video of the
plunge immediately circulated online.
"I didn't hurt my butt, I hurt my head," Madonna said of the
tumble down three stairs that were stage props.
"Honestly the universe was, I don't know, trying to teach me
a lesson I guess, I don't know," she added.
(Reporting by Edward Baran; Writing by Eric Kelsey; editing by
Andrew Hay)