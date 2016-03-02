NEW YORK, March 2 Lawyers for pop singer Madonna
and her ex-husband, British film director Guy Ritchie, return
to a New York court on Wednesday in a bid to resolve a custody
dispute over the couple's 15 year-old son Rocco.
Neither Madonna nor Ritchie is expected to attend the
Manhattan Supreme Court hearing in person, a court official
said. It follows Rocco's refusal in December to return to New
York with his mother. The couple divorced in 2008 and agreed
Rocco would live with Madonna.
Rocco has been living in London with his father since
December, despite a New York judge's order instructing the teen
to return to New York. According to celebrity media reports,
Madonna's strict parenting style is thought to be at the heart
of the dispute.
The "Rebel Heart" singer, 57, is currently on the Asian leg
of her world tour. She performed in Singapore on Sunday and her
next show is in New Zealand on March 5. Rocco had joined her
for the initial stages of the tour, working backstage. He also
went on tour with her in 2012.
Madonna has posted a string of childhood photos of Rocco on
social media in the past two months, expressing her affection
for him.
"I miss this boy so full of life so full@of@love" she wrote
on Instagram last week over a photo of a smiling, long-haired
Rocco.
Twice-married Madonna has four children: daughter Lourdes,
19, with her then-partner Carlos Leon, Rocco, and David and
Mercy, both 10, who were adopted from Malawi.
Ritchie, who directed the 2009 "Sherlock Holmes" movie
starring Robert Downey Jr., remarried in 2015 to British model
Jacqui Ainsley.
