ROME Mariuccia Mandelli, founder of the Krizia fashion brand, has died at 90.

Mandelli, who was born in the northern city of Bergamo, founded her company in the 1950s and named it after a character in one of Greek philosopher Plato's late dialogues.

She died late on Sunday, Italian media said.

Krizia became one of Italy's oldest ready-to-wear fashion brands, producing a wide range of clothing and accessories. Last year, Mandelli sold Krizia to Chinese retail group Shenzhen Marisfrolg.

"Mariuccia, for all her friends, was an extraordinary and innovative fashion designer who, under the Krizia name, created and sustained a typically Italian model of elegance throughout the world," said a statement from her holding company.

Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi sent his condolences to the Mandelli family.

"She was an absolute leading light in fashion and for 'Made in Italy', with her creativity, the joy of her colours, and the very Milanese sobriety of Krizia's work," he said in a statement.

