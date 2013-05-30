"Spider-Man" springs into action--this time in high school
March 29 Film convention Cinemacon in Las Vegas gives Hollywood studios the chance to show off some of their upcoming projects to cinema chains and journalists ahead of their release.
LOS ANGELES May 30 Pop singer and "American Idol" judge Mariah Carey will leave the TV singing contest and embark on a world tour next year, according to a statement by her publicist.
"@MariahCarey confirms world tour & says goodbye 2 Idol," public relations firm PMK BNC said on Twitter.
The tweet said Carey was planning the tour to promote her recent single "Beautiful" that features singer Miguel.
Carey, 43, reportedly earned $18 million for the past season of the Fox show. The star power of Carey, and fellow judges rapper Nicki Minaj and country singer Keith Urban failed to stop the show's ratings slide.
Longtime judge Randy Jackson earlier this month said he would not return to the show, which had a record low audience of 14.2 million for its May 16 season finale.
Fox is owned by News Corp.
March 29 Film convention Cinemacon in Las Vegas gives Hollywood studios the chance to show off some of their upcoming projects to cinema chains and journalists ahead of their release.
MOSCOW, March 28 Protests across Russia on Sunday marked the coming of age of a new adversary for the Kremlin: a generation of young people driven not by the need for stability that preoccupies their parents but by a yearning for change.
* Chairman said he was "hard" on CEO, but still like "brothers"