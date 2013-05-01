LOS ANGELES May 1 In a sumptuous princess
ceremony that shut down Disneyland, Mariah Carey and her
comedian husband Nick Cannon renewed their weddings vows and
celebrated the second birthday of their twins.
Wearing matching Cinderella and Prince Charming-style
costumes, and riding in a horse-drawn crystal carriage, the "We
Belong Together" singer and the "American Idol" judge tweeted
photos and video of the celebration on Tuesday night at the
southern California theme park.
"On our way to renew our vows. I love you Nick Cannon shut
down Disneyland," Carey tweeted. "Celebrating our anniversary
and dembabies birthday (can you believe they're 2??)."
With the Sleeping Beauty Castle as a backdrop, and in a
ceremony themed "Do You Believe in Fairy Tales?," Carey, 43, and
Cannon, 32, marked the fifth anniversary of their wedding with a
vow renewal. That was followed by a party for some 250 guests,
celebrity TV show Entertainment Tonight said in an exclusive
report.
Entertainment Tonight said the reception in the Disney theme
park's Fantasyland area was adorned with 15,000 blooms and
10,000 crystals.
Carey and Cannon married on April 30, 2008, and their twins
Moroccan and Monroe were born on the same day in 2011.
The couple have renewed their vows every year, choosing the
Eiffel Tower in Paris last year for their celebration.
(Reporting By Jill Serjeant; editing by Chris Wilson)